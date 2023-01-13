Michael Bay Charged with Killing Pigeon in Italy

HQ

Italian authorities believe that Michael Bay was responsible for the death of... a pigeon... while filming the Netflix movie 6 Underground in Rome back in 2018. Bay has tried to clear the case with Italian authorities but hasn't succeeded yet.

He denied the claims publicly in a statement to TheWrap, saying he is a "well-known animal lover and major animal activist." However, it doesn't seem that the Italian authorities are going to be convinced by that.

While many may not treasure the life of pigeons, they are a protected species in Italy and the E.U. meaning it is illegal to kill or harm the birds in any way. Bay also claims that he has "clear video evidence" that would exonerate him from these charges, but we've yet to see how far Italian authorities are willing to take this.

In what sounds like one of the strangest stories of 2023 so far, we know surprisingly little and it appears to just be Bay claiming one thing while the Italian authorities claim another. Stay tuned for more developments.