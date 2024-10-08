Michael Bay and Will Smith looking to reunite on new Netflix movie

Will Smith and Michael Bay are reportedly looking to reunite. The pair haven't worked together on a film since Bad Boys II, which released more than 20 years ago. Now, they're coming back for Netflix's new action movie, Fast and Loose.

According to Deadline, Fast and Loose hasn't been fully finalised yet, but there are strong hopes for Smith and Bay to come together on this one. The film sees a man wake up in Tijuana with memory loss, only to realise he's been living a double life. On the one hand, he's a crime boss, while on the other, he's an undercover CIA agent.

It sounds just about as zany as you'd expect from Bay, and we're sure there's going to be plenty of slo-mo and explosions to keep our senses busy as we watch the movie. As mentioned, the film hasn't been fully locked in yet, so no release date is available at the time of writing.