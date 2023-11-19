Michael B. Jordan will direct Creed 4

HQ

At Deadline Contenders, producer Irwin Winkler let it slip that Michael B. Jordan will be in the director's seat for the upcoming Creed 4.

When asked whether Jordan will be directing a second film in the series, Winkler told the audience "I'm not supposed to say... but he will be."

Winkler also later teased that Creed 4 will go into pre-production in around a year. He said "We're planning to do Creed 4, it's in the works. We think we have a really good story. A really good plot. And we're hoping to... well we got a little delay because of the strike like everybody else did... but probably a year from now we'll go into pre-production."

Jordan made his directorial debut with Creed 3 which released earlier this year. The film marked a huge departure for the series, with it being the first entry not to feature Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa. You can read our review here.