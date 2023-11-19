Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Michael B. Jordan will direct Creed 4

Jordan also directed the last instalment in the series.

At Deadline Contenders, producer Irwin Winkler let it slip that Michael B. Jordan will be in the director's seat for the upcoming Creed 4.

When asked whether Jordan will be directing a second film in the series, Winkler told the audience "I'm not supposed to say... but he will be."

Winkler also later teased that Creed 4 will go into pre-production in around a year. He said "We're planning to do Creed 4, it's in the works. We think we have a really good story. A really good plot. And we're hoping to... well we got a little delay because of the strike like everybody else did... but probably a year from now we'll go into pre-production."

Jordan made his directorial debut with Creed 3 which released earlier this year. The film marked a huge departure for the series, with it being the first entry not to feature Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa. You can read our review here.

