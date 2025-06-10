Michael B. Jordan wants to create a live-action anime adaptation

HQ

Michael B. Jordan in a way is to anime fans what Henry Cavill is to Warhammer fans. A buff, handsome dude who other fans of a nerdy hobby can point at and say "hey, he's into it, so it can't just be for losers, right?"

Jokes aside, Jordan is known to be a huge fan of anime and animation. He took a lot of inspiration from anime fighting for Creed III, for example, and would like to even adapt a hit anime into live-action one day.

When asked by Vulture what he's working on next, at first Jordan said he's directing The Thomas Crown Affair, a film he's been working on for more than a decade now. But, as a "palette cleanser," he'd quite like to do an anime adaptation.

Jordan didn't say what kind of anime he'd take and make an adaptation of, but when asked what he's been watching recently, he said he's been digging into the latest season of Fire Force, and watching Fate/Stay Night. A true ball-knower, it seems.

