Michael B. Jordan stars as vampire-killing twins in the new Sinners trailer

HQ

The new trailer for Ryan Coogler's Sinners is here, and it makes the vampire action thriller look even more exciting. Starring Michael B. Jordan as twins, the movie puts both Jordans in a party from hell as they find themselves at the mercy of a vampire cohort.

Black Panther and Creed director Ryan Coogler seems to have gone for more of an I Am Legend approach with his vampires, as they are able to infect their victims with vampirism rather than just kill them outright, creating more vampires for Michael B. Jordan to take down, including Hailee Steinfeld.

Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson and more fill out Sinners' cast list, and the film continues our vampire renaissance on the 18th of April.