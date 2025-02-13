Michael B. Jordan says he would work with Jonathan Majors again

HQ

Despite seeming like one of the new big names in Hollywood, Jonathan Majors lost it all when he was arrested for physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend. In December 2023, he was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanour assault and harassment, and while he hasn't served jail time, Majors is serving a 52-week domestic violence intervention program.

Dropped from all projects, including his role as the MCU's major villain Kang the Conqueror, Majors has been off our screens for some time, but Michael B. Jordan is willing to work with him again. After starring in Creed III together, the actors seem to have built a strong chemistry.

Jordan told GQ that he's "proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it. I'm glad he's good. That's my boy."

Michael B. Jordan is currently looking ahead to the release of Sinners, a movie where he stars as brothers who have to fight off a vampire invasion in the Old West.