Michael B. Jordan is planning a 'Creed-verse'

Michael B. Jordan is said to be spearheading a Creed-verse, which will contain multiple projects. With the wake of Creed III's tremendous debut at the box office, these plans have only grown bigger, with Amazon heavily interested in turning the sports trilogy into a massive franchise.

A Drago spin-off is in the works at MGM, which focuses on the Russian boxer Ivan Drago and his son who faces off against Adonis Creed in the second film. "Building the Creed universe is something that I'm really excited about," Jordan told Deadline.

Another project that could come about as part of this expansion is a Creed spin-off anime. Michael B. Jordan has been vocal in the past about his admiration of anime and how he has let it influence his directing and storytelling for Creed III.

