Michael B. Jordan is more than happy to play Killmonger again

Some actors stand a good chance of earning big bucks when they sign with Marvel Studios. Others have a lesser chance of earning big bucks depending on their character's fate. Michael B. Jordan, for example, played Killmonger in Black Panther, whose character died at the end of the film. Jordan himself hadn't turned down the chance to return as the character, but recently said in an interview with CBR that he would be interested in playing Killmonger again.

"I don't know if it's a possibility. I mean, at one point or another, being able to be in the Marvel Universe was like a dream come true and if there was an opportunity for me to come back, of course I would. I'm not one of those guys like 'oh no, I would never.' Working with [director Ryan Coogler], what we did on that first project and what Marvel does as a whole is something that, as a fan, as a nerd and geek that I am, I just love to see those movies and those characters come to life."

Would you like to see Killmonger make a comeback?