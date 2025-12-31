Miami's baseball stadium transforms into an ice hockey stadium for the NHL Winter Classic

HQ

Everything is ready for a special match of the National Hockey League (NHL) in Florida, where LoanDepot Park baseball stadium in Florida will become the venue for an ice hockey match, the first time a NHL game is played outdoors in Florida.

It will be the NHL Winter Classic 2026, to be held next Friday, January 2. The baseball stadium is usually home of the Miami Marlins, but this week it will be temporary home of the defending Stanley Cup champions, Florida Panthers, facing against the visiting New York Rangers.

There will be another NHL outdoor game this season, and both will be in Florida. The other will be in Tampa on February 1, between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins.

If you're interested in following the NHL Winter Classic, you can follow it on NHL.TV platform worldwide, subject to geographical blackouts. In the US, it is included in HBO Max, but not in the European version of the platform.