Miami sheriff is highly critical of Grand Theft Auto VI

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The whole world seems to be on the edge of its seat right now, eagerly awaiting Grand Theft Auto VI, which is expected to be the game that, more than any other, showcases what the current generation is truly capable of. Or perhaps we should say almost the whole world, because there are those who aren't entirely impressed by Rockstar's gangster epic.

Rosie Cordero-Stutz, sheriff of Miami-Dade, told The Miamian (via Rock Paper Shotgun) that the game makes a mockery of Miami and "includes murder, robbery, drug trafficking, carjacking, violence against law enforcement, and other conduct that the men and women of the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office work every single day to prevent."

She's also not entirely thrilled that parts of South Florida are being proposed to be redesigned to attract attention from Grand Theft Auto fans in one way or another, and believes instead that Miami should try to market the real thing.

We suspect that more criticism of Grand Theft Auto VI is to be expected as we get closer to the release, since many believe that Rockstar glorifies a life of crime, and violent games are, as we know, not usually politicians' favourites.