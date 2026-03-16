Miami Open starts this week with all of ATP Top 10 except for Novak Djokovic, injured again

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Immediately after Indian Wells, the second Masters 1000 of the season, the Miami Open, follows with most of the top 10 players seeded and expected to participate... except for Novak Djokovic, who announced his withdrawal on Sunday, following a shoulder injury.

The 38-year old performed at a huge level in a duel lost to Jack Draper, and was aiming to defend the 650 points he won from reaching the final last year (lost to Jakub Mensik), but has confirmed he won't be at Miami and will most likely rest until the clay season, with Monte-Carlo Masters on April 4-12.

Without Djokovic (who will return to World No. 4, surpassed by Zverev, due to points dropped), these are the top 10 players expected in Miami:



Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner

Alexander Zverev

Lorenzo Musetti

Alex de Minaur

Taylor Fritz

Félix Auger-Aliassime

Ben Shelton

Daniil Medvedev

Alexander Bublik



The draw of the Miami Open will take place on Monday at 16:00 CET, 15:00 GMT. The Miami Open main draw will start on Friday, March 20, and will end on Sunday March 29.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner remain favourites to reach the final, although that was also the case in three previous tournaments this year (Australian Open, Qatar Open and Indian Wells) and one or the other fell earlier in the competition...