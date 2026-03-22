Miami Open schedule for Sunday March 22, including Alcaraz and Jódar (men's singles)

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On Sunday March 22, the third round of the Miami Open men's singles starts at 11 AM local time, or 16:00 CET, 17:00 GMT. Following the notable defeats of Ben Shelton, Brandon Nakashima, Learner Tien, Alejandro Davidovich, Luciano Darderi, Joao Fonseca and, surprisingly, Alex de Miñaur, the next round begins today with players that include Carlos Alcaraz, Tommy Paul or Rafael Jódar.

Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev will wait until Monday. These are the tennis matches you can watch today:

Miami Open games on Sunday, March 22 (Round of 32):



Quinn vs. Lehecka: 16:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Jódar vs. Etcheverry: 17:10 CET, 16:10 GMT



Opelka vs. Fritz: 18:10 CET, 17:10 GMT



Paul vs. Collignon: 18:20 CET, 17:20 GMT



Alcaraz vs. Korda: 19:20 CET, 18:20 GMT



Landaluce vs. Khachanov: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Berrettini vs. Vacherot: 00:00 CET, 23:00 GMT



Fils vs. Tsitsipas: 01:30 CET, 00:30 GMT



On Monday, March 23, at times to be decided, it will be time for: