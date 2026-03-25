Miami Open quarter-finals on Wednesday and Thursday with Sinner, Zverev, Tiafoe, Landaluce...

HQ

We are in the final stages of the Miami Open, with the quarter-finals starting today, Wednesday March 25, following another record-extending, straight-set victory by Jannik Sinner against Alex Michelsen on Tuesday, 7-5, 7-6(4), and Landaluce's remarkable comeback against Sebastian Korda, becoming the lowest ranked player (World No. 150 before the Miami tournament) to reach Miami's quarter-finals since 1994, and the first player born in 2006 to reach this far at any Masters 1,000 event.

This evening, we will now if Landaluce can make it even further against Lehecka, as it is the first match of the day, at 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT, followed by Tommy Paul and Arthur Fils.

Tomorrow Thursday will be the time for the top ranked players remaining, Sinner and Zverev, facing Tiafoe and Cerúndolo, before semi-finals on Friday.

Miami Open quarter-finals (men's singles):



Martín Landaluce vs. Jiri Lehecka: Wednesday, March 25, 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT



Tommy Paul vs. Arthur Fils: Thursday, March 26, 01:30 CET, 00:30 GMT



Francisco Cerúndolo vs. Alexander Zverev: Thursday, March 26 TBD



Frances Tiafoe vs. Jannik Sinner: Thursday, March 26 TBD



The winner of the Landaluce/Lehecka will play against Cerúndolo/Fils in semis, so a semi-final between Sinner and Zverev is possible.