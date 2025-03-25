Miami Open quarter-finals: Badosa withdraws due to pain and two unexpected contenders in women's singles

HQ

Paula Badosa hasn't recovered from the back injuries that have plagued her career since 2023, almost ruining the career of the once World No. 2. The semi-final she reached in Australian Open has been the highlight of a year that is not improving, as she had to withdraw from Miami Open due to pain before her scheduled match against Alexandra Eala in the round of 16.

Badosa, who won Comeback Player of the Year by the WTA last year, had to retired from Indian Wells last week. To reach the round of 16 in Miami, Badosa had to defeat Claura Tauson, in a match ending 6-3, 7-6(3) that needed a medical timeout.

Badosa's withdrawal allows the 19-year-old Alexandra Eala to continue to make history, after she became the first player from Philippines to defeat a top 10: Eala, World No. 140, defeated World No. 5 and Australian Open champion Madison Keys. It is also the first time in her career that she has wins three tour-level matches (the walkover from Badosa will not count). She will now face an even tougher rival, Iga Swiatek for quarter-finals.

Elsewhere at the Miami Open, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka defeated Danielle Collins, and another surprise of the tournament, Polish player Magda Linette, World No. 34, who defeated World No. 3 Coco Gauff.

Miami Open quarterfinals in women's singles:



Linette vs. Paolini: 18:00 GMT on Tuesday, March 25



Sabalenka vs. Zheng: 0:00 GMT on Wednesday, March 26



Raducanu vs. Pegula: Wednesday, March 26, TBD



Eala vs. Swiatek: Wednesday, March 26, TBD

