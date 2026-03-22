Miami Open: players qualified for round of 16 and order of play on Sunday (women's singles)

HQ

Action continues in Miami for the second half of the round of 32 games, to be played on Sunday March 22. On Saturday, we saw Magda Linette (who defeated Iga Swiatek earlier), Elise Mertens, Katie Boulter, Anastasia Zakharova and Marie Bouzková eliminated in third round, and the first players to qualify for round of 16.

This afternoon, we will see who joins them, starting at 16:00 CET, with the rest of games following when the previous ends, but not earlier than the following times:

Miami Open women's singles Round of 32 games:



Alexandrova vs. Cristian: 16:00 CET, 15:00 GMT



Ostapenko vs. Paolini: 16:00 CET, 15:00 GMT



Fernandez vs. Pegula: 17:00 CET, 16:00 GMT



Jovic vs. Gibson: 17:10 CET, 16:10 GMT



Svitolina vs. Baptiste: 18:30 CET, 17:30 GMT



Rybakina vs. Kostyuk: 19:40 CET, 18:40 GMT



Zheng vs. Keys: 20:50 CET, 19:50 GMT



Sabalenka vs. McNally: 00:00 CET, 23:00 GMT



On Monday, the round of 16 will begin, with half the matches already confirmed, including:



Anisimova vs. Bencic



Cirstea vs. Gauff



Andreeva vs. Mboko



Muchová vs. Eala



Who do you think will win Miami Open 2026?