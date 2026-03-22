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Miami Open: players qualified for round of 16 and order of play on Sunday (women's singles)
The rest of the round of 32 matches (women's singles) are played today.
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Action continues in Miami for the second half of the round of 32 games, to be played on Sunday March 22. On Saturday, we saw Magda Linette (who defeated Iga Swiatek earlier), Elise Mertens, Katie Boulter, Anastasia Zakharova and Marie Bouzková eliminated in third round, and the first players to qualify for round of 16.
This afternoon, we will see who joins them, starting at 16:00 CET, with the rest of games following when the previous ends, but not earlier than the following times:
Miami Open women's singles Round of 32 games:
- Alexandrova vs. Cristian: 16:00 CET, 15:00 GMT
- Ostapenko vs. Paolini: 16:00 CET, 15:00 GMT
- Fernandez vs. Pegula: 17:00 CET, 16:00 GMT
- Jovic vs. Gibson: 17:10 CET, 16:10 GMT
- Svitolina vs. Baptiste: 18:30 CET, 17:30 GMT
- Rybakina vs. Kostyuk: 19:40 CET, 18:40 GMT
- Zheng vs. Keys: 20:50 CET, 19:50 GMT
- Sabalenka vs. McNally: 00:00 CET, 23:00 GMT
On Monday, the round of 16 will begin, with half the matches already confirmed, including:
- Anisimova vs. Bencic
- Cirstea vs. Gauff
- Andreeva vs. Mboko
- Muchová vs. Eala
Who do you think will win Miami Open 2026?