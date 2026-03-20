Miami Open men's singles: times for all games today including Alcaraz vs. Fonseca

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The first round of the Miami Open men's singles was played on Thursday without incidents or further delays, after rains pushed back the matches on Wednesday. There are still a few Round of 128 games to be played on Friday (starting at 10:00 local time, 15:00 CET, 14.00 GMT), including Terence Atmane vs. Daniel Altmaier or Gabriel Diallo vs Wu Yibing, followed by the first games in second round (round of 64).

Today we will see the debuts of top players like Casper Ruud, Jack Draper, Taylor Fritz, Karen Khachanov, Alex de Miñaur, Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz. The highlight for mane will be the match between Carlos Alcaraz and João Fonseca, between the 22-year-old World No. 1 and the 19-year-old who has been hailed as one of the top talents of the sport for the years to come.

During Indian Wells, we witnessed the first duel between Sinner and Fonseca. The Italian, and eventual winner, won in straight sets, but both were decided on tie-breaks, ending 8-6 and 7-4. Tonight we will see the first duel between Alcaraz and Fonseca, with the added pressure for Alcaraz that he needs to win as many points as he can to defend his World No. 1 status.

Time for the match between Alcaraz and Fonseca

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Joao Fonseca won't start before 00:00 CET (of Saturday), 23:00 GMT (of Friday). However, given it will be the last match of the day (starts at 19 PM local time), it is likely to be delayed depending on how long the previous matches in that court last.

Miami Open second round games on Friday March 20

These are the rest of Miami Open games to be played on Friday March 20. All of them will not start earlier than that time, but may start later depending on the length of the previous games.



Casper Ruud vs. Ethan Quinn - 17:00 CET



Tommy Paul vs. Adria Mannarino - 17:10 CET



Arthur Fils vs. Darwin Blanch - 17:20 CET



Arthur Cazaux vs. Marcelo Tomás Barrios Vera - 17:20 CET



Matteo Arnaldi vs. Alexander Shevchenko - 17:20 CET



Adam Walton vs. Sebastian Baez - 17:20 CET



Jack Draper vs. Reilly Opelka - 17:30 CET



Alexander Bublik vs. Matteo Berrettini - 18:20 CET



Raphael Collignon vs. Flavio Cobolli - 18:30 CET



Moise Kouame vs. Jiri Lehecka - 18:30 CET



Botic van de Zandschulp vs. Taylor Fritz - 18:30 CET



Roberto Bautista vs. Karen Khachanov - 18:30 CET



Zizou Bergs vs. Tomás Martín Etcheverry - 19:40 CET



Mariano Navone vs. Valentin Vacherot - 19:40 CET



Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Alex de Miñaur - 19:50 CET



Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs. Sebastian Korda - 19:50 CET



Carlos Alcaraz vs. Joao Fonseca - 00:00 CET



Aleksandar Vukic vs. Rafael Jódar - 00:00 CET



Luciano Darderi vs. Martín Landaluce - 00:00 CET

