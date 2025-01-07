Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler suspended for "conduct detrimental to the team"

HQ

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat star and leader for five years, received a seven-game suspension last week, when he announced he wanted to be transferred to other team. The club took notice and said "through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team", when they announce a seven-game suspension "for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks".

Butler was recently averaging only nine points scored, and in the press conference after a 128-115 defeat to Indiana Pacers on January 3rd, he said that he didn't think he could get back the "joy of play" in Miami. In five seasons with Miami Heat, he has reached NBA finals twice, in 2020 and 2023, losing both.

Now, Miami Heat will try to use this suspension time to decide what to do with the player. The winter transfer market is open until February 6, and Butler would play his next Heat game on January 17. Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers have apparently shown interest in the 35-year old player, but nothing seems certain so far.