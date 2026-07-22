Miami Heat posted a link for a "LeBron James Introductory Press Conference", claim it was a mistake

HQ

It's been three weeks since LeBron James announced he would be leaving Los Angeles Lakers next season and would play for a different team in the NBA, and the world is eagerly awaiting news on his decision.

Things got crazier on Tuesday night, when fans noticed the Miami Heat YouTube channel had accidentally posted a video titled "LeBron James Introductory Press Conference", scheduled for July 27. The video was quickly unlisted, but many users saw it, and the Florida NBA franchise explained that it was a mistake.

A spokesperson from Miami Heat explained to ESPN's reporter Shams Charania the club's social media department was working for the possibility of James' signing, and mistakenly posted the link to the team's YouTube page.

It is, therefore, not a leak of an impending signing, but just some works behind-the-curtain to be prepared if LeBron James, now a free agent, chose to return to Miami Heat, where he played between 2010 and 2014, winning two of his four NBA championships.

It should be noted that, according to rumours, Miami Heat was one of the top clubs James was considering, alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers, although nothing is off the table, including the Golden State Warriors. James' agent, Rich Paul, said earlier on Tuesday he does not know when his client will make his decision, entering his record-extending 24th season.