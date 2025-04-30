Miami Grand Prix: here's when and where you can watch next stage in Formula 1

Miami Grand Prix is one of the youngest in Formula 1, first held in 2022 (the only younger new Grand Prix is Las Vegas, where Max Verstappen was crowned champion last year). After five Grand Prix, however, Verstappen needs to focus if he wants to cut distance with unexpected leader Oscar Piastri, who leads with 99 points.
The Aussie is followed by his McLaren teammate Lando Norris (89 points), with Verstappen close with 87 points, despite his bittersweet second place in Saudi Arabia.
The Miami Grand Prix starts first practice at 17:30 BST, 18:30 CEST, on Friday, May 2. The sprint qualifying will take place on Friday too, at 21:30 BST, 22:30 CEST. And then, on to the good stuff:
Formula 1 is usually restricted to paid channels. This is a list of official Formula 1 broadcasts in some European markets, but you can check the full list on F1.com.