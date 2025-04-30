Miami Grand Prix: here's when and where you can watch next stage in Formula 1

HQ

Miami Grand Prix is one of the youngest in Formula 1, first held in 2022 (the only younger new Grand Prix is Las Vegas, where Max Verstappen was crowned champion last year). After five Grand Prix, however, Verstappen needs to focus if he wants to cut distance with unexpected leader Oscar Piastri, who leads with 99 points.

The Aussie is followed by his McLaren teammate Lando Norris (89 points), with Verstappen close with 87 points, despite his bittersweet second place in Saudi Arabia.

Times and how to watch Miami GP

The Miami Grand Prix starts first practice at 17:30 BST, 18:30 CEST, on Friday, May 2. The sprint qualifying will take place on Friday too, at 21:30 BST, 22:30 CEST. And then, on to the good stuff:



Sprint race: 17:30 BST / 18:30 CEST (Saturday, May 3)



Qualifying: 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST (Saturday, May 3)



Race: 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST (Sunday, May 4)



Where to watch Formula 1 from Europe

Formula 1 is usually restricted to paid channels. This is a list of official Formula 1 broadcasts in some European markets, but you can check the full list on F1.com.



Belgium: RTBF/Play Sports



Denmark: TV3/Viaplay



France: Canal+



Germany: Sky Deutschland/RTL



Italy: Sky Italia



Norway: Viaplay/ V sport 1



Portugal: DAZN



Spain: DAZN



United Kingdom and Ireland: Sky Sports/Channel 4

