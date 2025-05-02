Miami Grand Prix gets contract extension in Formula 1 until 2041

HQ

The growth of Formula 1 in the United States has been steady in the past five years. FIA intended to attract to a new, large and wealthy demographic, bringing in large viewership numbers and new sponsor opportunities. In the 2025 calendar, three races take place in the US: Austin (the Circuit of the Ameticas, re-established since 2012), Miami (established in 2022) and Las Vegas (2023). On Friday, on the verge of the fourth ever Miami Grand Prix, Formula 1 has announced a contract extension for the Miami Grand Prix.

The current agreement between Formula 1 and the promoter South Florida Motorsports was going to end in 2031, but they decided they don't want to wait, and have announced a contract extension, meaning Miami Grand Prix will be in the calendar until at least the 2041 season. This makes it the longest current ongoing contract for a Formula 1 Grand Prix, surpassing Australia, ending in 2037.

"Extending this agreement until 2041 is a strategic milestone of enormous importance, which strengthens our presence in America and consolidates the ever-deepening bond with our fan base there, which is constantly growing and passionate like never before", said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Why do many people hate the Miami Grand Prix?

The location of the circuit, around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL team Miami Dolphins, as well as the tennis ATP and WTA 1,000 series Miami Open, is glamurous, but the track layout is disliked by many drivers (drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso or Max Verstappen have openly shared their concerns) and some die-hard F1 fans dislike the excess of spectacle, much in the American way of doing sports.

That's where Lando Norris won his first Grand Prix last year, with rivalry heating up within his own team...