Mia Goth on the MCU's Blade: "It's for the best that it's taken the time that it has"

Years ago, Marvel Studios promised that Blade would be returning to the spotlight and that Mahershala Ali would appear as the iconic vampire. However, this whole project has been nothing short of a trainwreck so far, with directors dropping out and plans changing so frequently that we are no longer asking when Blade will arrive but rather if it will...

One star who is attached to the project is Mia Goth who despite the many hiccups of the development is still somewhat positive and confident that the film will be made. Speaking with Elle Magazine, Goth stated the following.

"It's for the best that it's taken the time that it has. They want to do it right."

As of the moment, there are no release plans attached to Blade, and while there are still stars slated to appear in the film, there is still no director connected with the project. Eric Pearson (The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts*) is said to be writing the script, but few updates on this front have been shared.

Do you think Blade will ever get made?