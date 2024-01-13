Mia Goth is being sued for allegedly kicking an extra in the head on the set of MaXXXine

HQ

Mia Goth has landed herself in a little bit of hot water whilst filming MaXXXine, the third and final film in the X trilogy.

Goth is being sued for battery after reportedly kicking an extra in the head with her boot. This incident took place last April and led to the extras dismissal from the film. Court papers have revealed that James Hunter received a concussion following the incident and he had to pull over twice on his way home due to feeling "light headed."

Hunter was originally hired for three days to play the role of "Dead Parishioner." He claims that Goth nearly stepped on him in one take. After he complained to the second assistant director, Goth allegedly kicked him in the head intentionally. On top of this, he also claims that Goth "taunted, mocked, and belittled" in the bathroom after the scene.

You can read the full complaint courtesy of Deadline here.