MHW: Iceborne - title update 4.0 and Alatreon delayed for now

Capcom recently announced a delay in the development schedule of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne today. The game was set to be expanded in May with the angry elemental dragon Alatreon, but the switch from office department to home office proved tough, hence further production was delayed.

The studio postponed the upcoming title update 4.0 indefinitely for now, but at the same time wishes to help players overcome the additional waiting time with new event quests and powerful rewards. The current spring event "Full Bloom Festival" will, therefore, be extended until the beginning of May, but players in Italy, Spain and France must already expect further cuts. Capcom also announced that the dubbed recordings cannot be delivered in these languages ​​for the time being.