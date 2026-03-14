Mexico will deploy 100,000 security personnel during World Cup 2026

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The wave of violence and destruction in Mexico and particularly Jalisco following the killing of drug cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho", in February, led to some tension regarding the security of the World Cup 2026, co-hosted in Mexico, and with some matches scheduled for Guadalajara and Monterrey this month, March 26-31, for the Inter-Confederation play-offs.

FIFA, however, did not hesitate and Mexico will continue to be the co-host of the football competition, but with an increased cost in security. According to RMC, Mexico will deploy 100,000 security personnel, between military, police and private security agencies, with 2,100 military vehicles (visible from the streets of the cities hosting matches), 24 aircraft and 33 drones.

With an estimate 5.5 million tourists visiting Mexico during World Cup, the country wants to reassure FIFA and the rest of countries who play there, that they spared no expenses in making sure everyone will be safe.