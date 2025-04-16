Mexico refuses to reopen diplomatic ties with Ecuador

HQ

The latest news on Mexico . On Wednesday, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has made it clear that diplomatic relations with Ecuador will not resume while President Daniel Noboa remains in power.

The diplomatic crisis stems from Ecuador's controversial raid on the Mexican embassy in Quito last year, during which police forcibly removed former Vice President Jorge Glas, who had been granted asylum.

Sheinbaum's stance signals a principled stand on sovereignty and international law. The tension has only deepened after Noboa's recent electoral win, a result Sheinbaum's favoured candidate, Luisa Gonzalez, unsuccessfully tried to contest.