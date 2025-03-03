Mexico prepares for Trump's tariff threat with backup plans

HQ

As tensions rise ahead of the deadline for the potential tariff imposition, President Claudia Sheinbaum reassured the public that Mexico is not caught off guard (via Reuters).

She stated that Mexico has several contingency plans in place, without revealing any specific details. Despite the ongoing trade and security talks with the United States, the Mexican government is prepared for any eventuality.

President Trump has long criticized Mexico and Canada for their handling of issues such as fentanyl trafficking and migrant flows, using the threat of tariffs as leverage to push for stronger action. As of now, Sheinbaum remains hopeful, having described the recent diplomatic talks as constructive and cordial.