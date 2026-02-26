Mexico moves toward 40-hour workweek by 2030

HQ

Mexico's Congress has approved a gradual reduction of the standard workweek from 48 to 40 hours, with the changes set to be phased in by 2030.

The bill, introduced by President Claudia Sheinbaum, passed the Chamber of Deputies with overwhelming support after hours of debate. Lawmakers backed the broad framework 469-0, with the detailed provisions later approved by 411 votes.

Starting next year, the workweek will be reduced by two hours annually until it reaches 40 hours. However, the reform allows employers to increase permitted overtime and keeps the current rule of one rest day per six days worked, prompting concerns from critics that the benefits could be offset.

Claudia Sheinbaum // Shutterstock

The ruling Morena party praised the overhaul as a boost to workers' dignity and productivity. Nearly 13.4 million employees are expected to benefit.

Mexico, Latin America's second-largest economy with GDP of about $1.86 trillion, has some of the longest working hours in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, averaging more than 2,200 hours per worker annually.

The reform now requires approval from two-thirds of Mexico's state legislatures before taking effect...