Mexico plans to strengthen sovereignty amid United States actions

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced plans for a constitutional reform aimed at reinforcing national sovereignty, following the United States' recent decision to classify several Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organisations.

Speaking at her morning press conference, she emphasised that Mexico would not tolerate any foreign intervention that compromises its independence, territorial integrity, or national security.

The move comes amid growing speculation that United States President Donald Trump could be laying the groundwork for unilateral military action inside Mexico, an idea he frequently mentioned during his campaign.

Sheinbaum also stated that her government had not been consulted prior to the United States' decision, highlighting the growing tensions between the two countries. For now, it remains to be seen how this reform will shape Mexico's relationship with its northern neighbour.