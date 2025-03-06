Mexico gets temporary relief from United States tariffs after diplomatic call with Trump

HQ

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum recently expressed gratitude for a constructive call with United States President Donald Trump, which resulted in a temporary break from tariffs imposed on Mexican goods (via Reuters).

Trump confirmed that tariffs on goods covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) would be suspended until April 2, providing a brief but much-needed reprieve. This development followed months of tense negotiations, particularly over the flow of fentanyl from Mexico and arms coming from the United States.

Both leaders acknowledged their shared responsibility in addressing these issues, while committing to continue cooperating on border security and migration. Sheinbaum, noting the importance of respect for national sovereignties, reassured the public that trade would not suffer, as the majority of Mexican imports already comply with the trade deal.

As a result, markets reacted positively, with some initial optimism reflected in stock prices, though these gains moderated afterward as uncertainty over the long-term impact persisted. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve once the tariff reprieve expires and whether further negotiations will follow.