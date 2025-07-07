Mexico defeats United States and takes a record 10th Gold Cup title

HQ

In a soccer-filled summer in the United States, with the FIFA Club World Cup and the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the host country United States lost to Mexico in the final of the top international football competition for North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Held every two years, the competition usually ends with either United States (7 times) or Mexico (10 times) at Champions, the only country other than those two to have ever lifted a Gold Cup since its inception in 1991 is Canada, in 2000. This year, Mexico came back from an early header by US player Chris Richards in the 4th minute, with Raúl Jiménez making it 1-1 before halftime, who paid a tribute to the late Diogo Jota, former teammate at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mexico dominated most chances and ball possession in the second half, with Edson Álvarez netting the 2-1 that gave Mexico the win at the NRG Stadium in Houston, which had a majority of Mexican fans.