Mexico City Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2028

Mexico City Grand Prix will remain in the calendar for three more years. The Formula 1 race held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City will remain until 2028, as the city and FIA have signed a new contract extension lasting three years.

After hosting races during between the 1960s and 1990s, Mexico has been fixed in the Formula 1 calendar since 2015, with the exception of the Covid year. Its exact name is Mexico City Grand Prix, not Mexican Grand Prix.

Formula 1 Mexican fans suffered a great blow when Sergio Pérez, Max Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull, and Championship runner up in 2023, got fired from Red Bull after declining results, and currently is having a "sabbatical", waiting for the right offer. However, despite a fear for decreasing sales numbers this year, the local and national government of Mexico supports the event, including president Claudia Sheinbaum.

"Every year the unique atmosphere created by our fans in Mexico City is one of the most incredible and energetic experiences of our championship", said Stefano Domenicali. This year, the race will take place on October 26. As usual, it takes place during the busy Día de los Muertos celebrations, and as one of the latest stops of the calendar, it frequently one of the most exciting races.