Mexico City bans traditional bullfights

HQ

Under the shadow of La Plaza México, the world's largest bullfighting arena, the air was thick with tension as lawmakers cast their votes on Tuesday. In a decisive 61-1 decision, Mexico City banned the injuring or killing of bulls in traditional bullfights.

Opting instead for a violence-free alternative, the new rules will limit bullfighters to using only capes and restrict each bull's time in the ring to 15 minutes, a stark departure from the blood-soaked spectacles that have defined the tradition for centuries.

Supporters of the ban, including Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum, hailed the move as a victory for animal welfare, while opponents vowed to fight back, calling it an attack on cultural heritage dating back centuries.

The ban reflects a growing global shift away from practices deemed cruel to animals, but it also highlights the delicate balance between preserving tradition and adapting to modern values. For now, it remains to be seen whether this compromise will satisfy either side.