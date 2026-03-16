Mexico breaks Guinness World Record for "World's Largest Football Class" to celebrate upcoming World Cup

HQ

Mexico is getting ready for World Cup 2026, co-hosted with United States and Canada, and on Sunday, March 15 Ciudad de México hosted the "World's Largest Football Class", officially recognised by Guinness World Records, with representatives invited to the Zócalo, the main squad in Ciudad de México, transformed into a giant football field, divided in three areas with the colours of the Mexican flag, where nearly 10,000 people participating in several ball exercises for 35 minutes (a time agreed with Guinness to be able to claim the World Record).

Clara Brugada, mayor of Ciudad de México, said that "There are 86 days until the World Cup, and with this massive class today, we are saying loud and clear in Mexico City that the World Cup has already begun", as reported by EFE. Several former Mexican professional players attended the event, which surpassed the previous record set in Seattle last June.

Mexico will also attempt to break another world record before World Cup with the "World's Largest Wave", but instead of being performed in a stadium, in the Paseo de la Reforma, the largest avenue of the Mexican capital.