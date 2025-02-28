Mexico and United States strengthen security cooperation

HQ

During a recent meeting in Washington, top security officials from Mexico and the United States committed to a reinforced strategy against organized crime, aiming to tackle drug and weapon trafficking across their shared border (via Reuters).

With mounting pressure from the United States, which has hinted at trade penalties if Mexico does not intensify its efforts against fentanyl smuggling and illegal migration, both sides agreed on coordinated measures set to roll out in the coming weeks.

While specifics remain under discussion, the initiative underscores a mutual urgency to address the crises affecting both nations. For now, it remains to be seen how these measures will translate into tangible results.