Mexico and Japan leagues come to eFootball 2023 in update 2.4.2

HQ

eFootball 2023 is getting ready to welcome spring with a new update coming in April. But before that, it's time to prepare the pitch and add a few new features with patch 2.4.2, which was just released today and includes the addition of Test Matches for Liga BBVA MX, Meiji Matsuda J1 League and Meiji Matsuda J2 League, the biggest football competitions in Mexico and Japan, respectively.

This includes not only the teams themselves, but all the accessories and designs that accompany them in matches, such as balls, advertising hoardings and even the bibs of the stadium staff.

Update 2.4.2 also includes bug fixes for penalty kicks, a substantial improvement that now fixes match interruption issues in shootouts, as well as fixes for ball trajectory and goalkeeper behaviour.

You can check the patch notes on Konami's website here.