Mexican train derailment kills at least 13 in Oaxaca

At least 13 people were killed and 98 injured after an Interoceanic Train carrying about 250 people derailed near Nizanda in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, authorities said.

The Mexican Navy said nine crew members and 241 passengers were on board. Of the injured, 36 required medical treatment and five were in critical condition, President Claudia Sheinbaum said.

Federal prosecutors have opened an investigation into the cause of the crash. The train is part of the Interoceanic Corridor project, a flagship rail link connecting Mexico's Pacific and Gulf coasts aimed at boosting trade and regional development.

Claudia Sheinbaum on X:

The Mexican Navy informs me that, sadly, 13 people died in the Interoceanic Train accident; 98 are injured, five of them seriously. The injured are in IMSS hospitals in Matías Romero and Salina Cruz, as well as IMSS-Bienestar hospitals in Juchitán and Ixtepec.

I have instructed the Secretary of the Navy and the Undersecretary of Human Rights of the Ministry of the Interior to travel to the site and personally attend to the families; the IMSS and IMSS-Bienestar delegates will also be there.

The Secretary of the Interior will coordinate the efforts. I appreciate the support of the Governor of Oaxaca and his team. We will continue to provide updates.