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Mexican Ninja is a strong contender for the game with the best title this year. It's a zany 2.5D roguelike beat 'em up, in which Mexican and Japanese crime syndicates have joined forces and now rule the world with, amongst other things, some rather dubious humour.

Mexican Ninja is set in the city of Nuevo-Tokyo, a city in chaos following the merger of Mexican drug cartels and the Japanese Yakuza. The so-called "Narkuzas" now rule the city with an iron fist, and the streets lie dark and deserted, as the inhabitants no longer dare to venture outside. The future for Nuevo-Tokyo does not look bright.

On the outskirts of the city, however, there is a small light in the darkness, as a resistance movement against this regime is taking root. A small group of rebels is hatching plans against the five leaders who head the Narkuza clan, and this is where you, the player, come into the picture as a one-man army.

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Mexican Ninja is described by the developers themselves as "Absolum meets Streets of Rage 4", and that's not an entirely inaccurate description. The combat system is at the very heart of the game; it's fast-paced, it works quite well, and the enemies certainly don't go down without a fight. That's why you should always go into battles with a plan, because although things can quickly become very chaotic, you'll get the furthest by dealing with enemies the right way, rather than just frantically mashing the buttons on your controller.

Your main character starts out equipped with a sword, and as you progress you gain access to various upgrades - both permanent ones and special abilities - which you can select before embarking on a new run. In addition to your weapon, you can also carry up to two special moves or attacks, which are very useful in the frantic battles. There are loads of great upgrades, and one of the first you gain access to is "Pedo Enchilado", where you let out a massive green fart that poisons any enemies caught in the green cloud - and your fart can, of course, be upgraded as you go along. There are also various passive abilities, such as one that makes your attacks deal 50 per cent more damage for three seconds after you've been hit, and so on.

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Mexican Ninja is structured quite traditionally compared to other games in the genre, but it stands out in terms of its setting and its overall humorous angle. The developers make no secret of the fact the tone is both satirical and crude, but as always, there's a fine balance between the fart humour and the well-placed humour. I don't think Mexican Ninja walks that line perfectly, as there's quite a bit of fart and willy humour, including the aforementioned green fart, and the first boss who's a panda on crack, both which are perhaps a couple of good examples of this.

There are also several bosses who talk about having sex with your sister, and with a ninja who looks like your sister, so yes... The humour falls a bit flat at times, whilst in other places it makes you smile rather than raise an eyebrow.

The visuals in Mexican Ninja are quite nice while a bit on the crude and simple side, but you don't really notice that in the heat of battle. The characters are caricatures and quite well-designed and fit the satirical tone well, whilst their animations are also quite funny. There is, however, an issue in that when you're moving through the city, the surroundings stutter quite a lot - and it's not a constant low frame rate, but rather comes in some fairly noticeable jerks - and it's hard to overlook. We hope Madbricks sorts this out very soon, as it's quite distracting to watch.

Mexican Ninja is a pleasant little roguelite beat 'em up, with a well-functioning combat system, humour that can sometimes miss the mark, and somewhat uneven visuals. None of these issues are deal-breakers, but they do make the game seem a bit rough around the edges and unoptimised; nevertheless, it's still a game worth considering if you're a fan of the roguelite genre, especially as it's available at a good price of just over £12. There's a demo on Steam, which I'd recommend trying first if you can.