Mexican government to file criminal complaints in US over deaths of Mexican citizens

HQ

Mexico is taking legal action against the US in criminal complaints filed by the former government, according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. The criminal complaints in the US will seek justice for Mexican nationals who have died either in arrest operations or under the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"We cannot turn a blind eye to ​the Mexicans who have died," said Sheinbaum in a press conference (via Reuters). The Mexican President said the complaints would seek to find those accountable for homicides and human rights violations and bring them to justice.

Sheinbaum's government will provide assistance to those who request it, but said that this is "especially to Mexicans whose only crime is working honestly ​in the United States." In response, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said that there has been no increase in the deaths of detainees under Trump, adding that "all ​detainees receive full due ​process and are provided ⁠with proper meals, water, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers."