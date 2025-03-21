Mexican club disqualified from FIFA Club World Cup, a replacement will be announced

HQ

The FIFA Club World Cup, which takes place this summer for the first time with the new format, has lost one of its members. FIFA has confirmed that Club León has been removed, due to their owners failing to meet the regulation of the tournament: they cannot be owners of multiple participating clubs.

Club León, one of the largest Mexican clubs is part of Grupo Pachuca, which also owns Pachuca. Both clubs qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup with sporting merits, by virtue of winning the most recent CONCACAF Champions Cup: León won in 2023, and Pachuca won in 2024 - later facing Real Madrid in the Intercontinental Cup.

In a statement, FIFA said that "in line with article 10 paragraph four of the regulations for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, FIFA has determined that Club León will be removed from the competition, with the club to be admitted as a replacement to be announced in due course" (via ESPN). That rule says that "No person or legal entity may control or exert influence over more than one club participating in the competition".

Naturally, León isn't happy, and Grupo Pachuca has confirmed that they will appeal the decision " until the last instances with the highest sport authorities", defending that there's proof that shows that both clubs are administrative and sporting independent.

Club León was placed in Group D, alongside Chelsea, Flamengo, and Espérance Sportive de Tunis. Less than three months remain for another club to be picked... unless Pachuca wins the appeal.