Mexican cartel drones? Confusion surrounds brief shutdown of El Paso airport airspace

US officials offered conflicting explanations on Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration abruptly closed (and then quickly reopened) airspace over El Paso International Airport. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and other administration officials said Mexican cartel drones had breached US airspace, prompting military action and the temporary shutdown. However, two people briefed on the matter said the closure was linked to the Defense Department testing new counter-drone technology and concerns about potential risks to nearby aircraft.

The FAA initially halted all flights late Tuesday night for what it described as "special security reasons," grounding traffic for what was first announced as a 10-day restriction. The order was lifted less than eight hours later, with the agency stating there was no threat to commercial aviation. Local leaders said they were not informed in advance, triggering confusion, diverted medical evacuation flights, and disruption for travelers across West Texas and southern New Mexico.

El Paso's mayor criticized the lack of communication, calling the decision unacceptable, while Representative Veronica Escobar questioned the administration's explanation, saying Congress had not been told of any extraordinary drone threat. The episode unfolded amid broader warnings from US officials about cartel drone activity along the border, though Mexican authorities have publicly downplayed claims of significant drone incursions...