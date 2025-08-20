Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. arrested in Mexico for alleged ties with the Sinaloa cartel

HQ

Julio César Chávez Jr., Mexican boxer who was arrested last month by US immigration authorities, was deported to Mexico and, upon his arrival, has been jailed. The son of boxer Julio César Chávez had a fight with Jake Paul five days before his arrest and subsequent deportation. The reason he was arrested in Mexico is his ties with a drug cartel, including charges of arms trafficking.

Prosecutors in Mexico say that Chávez Jr. was a henchman for the powerful Sinaloa cartel, an organization that the US considers a foreign terrorist organisation since last year. The boxer currently is detained in a prison in Sonora, north of Mexico, waiting charges.

Julio César Chávez Jr. has had a controversial career. He won the WBC middleweight in 2011 and held it one year, but his career has been jarred by multiple suspensions for substance violations.