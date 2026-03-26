Mewgenics is already playable on Nintendo Switch 2

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When Mewgenics debuted on PC earlier this year and became an immense hit, it didn't take long before developers Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel confirmed a bunch of future plans, including eventual DLC and also console ports. As this is indie is a labour of love from a very small development crew, the one thing the creators did confirm was that any of their plans would take a good amount of time before becoming a reality, hence why we have not been holding our breath on any of these plans.

However, maybe the console ports, or at least the Nintendo Switch 2 edition, is closer than expected. In a post on social media, McMillen has shown Mewgenics running on Nintendo Switch 2 and while it's not directly captured gameplay (rather over-the-shoulder footage), it does seem to be performing rather well, suggesting that a debut could be much closer than initially thought.

No firm date has been given as of yet, but the gameplay does seem to show that much of the hard-work is done, at least for combat gameplay, as the UI seems to have been scaled already, the controls solely adapted for controller action, and performance up to snuff too.

So, perhaps it won't be too long before we can take Mewgenics on-the-go on Nintendo's successor system.