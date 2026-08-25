Mewgenics confirms PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2 release date in September

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Mewgenics, the latest game by The Binding of Isaac creator Edmund McMillen alongside Tyler Glaiel, has been one of the hit games of 2026 when it released on Steam in February. Console gamers will have the opportunity to discover this incredible game soon, as a console release date for Mewgenics was announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Mewgenics is releasing on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2 on September 8, at a price of 39.99 dollars. The announcement was made after an awesome live musical performance by Matthias Bossi, Carla Kihlsteadt and Geoff Pearlman from rock band Ridiculon, performing the song Guillotina.

If you haven't tried it already, the console release of Mewgenics is a great excuse to play this tactical roguelike game based on breeding mutant cats and launching them into combat, that offers over 200 hours of gameplay if you want to see everything (over 200 enemies, 900 items...). Remember, Mewgenics released on September 8 on PS5, Xbox Series and Switch 2.