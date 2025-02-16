Mette Frederiksen: Ukraine is producing weapons faster and cheaper than any other country in Europe

HQ

Ukraine is producing weaponry at a pace and cost efficiency unmatched anywhere else in Europe, according to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who voiced concerns at the Munich Security Conference (via Business Insider). More specifically, she warned that if a country actively engaged in war can outproduce the rest of Europe, it signals a major problem for the region's defense industry.

Despite significant increases in defense budgets across Europe, bureaucratic obstacles and sluggish manufacturing remain hurdles. Frederiksen urged European nations to adopt a more urgent approach, reduce red tape, and collaborate with the United States to ensure long-term security.

Ukraine's domestic arms production has surged since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, with record numbers of drones, artillery shells, and other military equipment rolling off production lines. Meanwhile, European officials debate whether their current defense strategies are adequate in the face of growing threats. For now, it remains to be seen if Europe can ramp up its defense production to meet the current requirements.