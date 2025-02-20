Mette Frederiksen opens up about phone call with Trump, Greenland and NATO's future

HQ

The diplomatic relationship between Denmark and the United States has been anything but smooth in recent years, largely due to President Donald Trump's persistent, controversial stance on Greenland.

In 2019, Trump controversially proposed purchasing the Arctic island, sparking outrage in Copenhagen and drawing sharp criticism from Danish leaders, including Frederiksen's firm rejection and a public diplomatic backlash.

In January 2025, their conversation took an even more combative turn, as Trump ramped up his rhetoric, igniting further tensions. This led Frederiksen to openly address these mounting challenges during a recent interview.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Time Magazine, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reflected on a recent phone call with President Donald Trump regarding Greenland and global security.

The conversation, which took place on January 20, centered on NATO's evolving role in addressing the growing security concerns in both Europe and the Arctic, with a particular focus on geopolitical tensions and regional stability.

While Trump continued to push for control of Greenland, Frederiksen made it clear that the island, a part of the Kingdom of Denmark, is not for sale, emphasising that the security of the Arctic region is a collective European and NATO priority.

She also discussed the mounting pressure from Russia, highlighting its increasingly close alliance with Iran and North Korea, and warned that Europe must urgently strengthen its defense and security strategies to effectively counter these evolving threats.

With tensions rising on both sides of the Atlantic, Frederiksen's message to the United States was clear: Europe and the United States must stick together, as the threats posed by Russia, China, and others are too great to divide their efforts.