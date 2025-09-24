Mette Frederiksen offers personal apology to Greenland women over past birth control practices

HQ

Thousands of women and girls as young as 12 were unknowingly fitted with intrauterine devices without their consent between 1966 and 1991, the year Greenland was given authority over its healthcare system. Today, Denmark's prime minister personally apologised to Greenlandic women affected by this decades-old program of involuntary contraception, acknowledging the deep wounds it caused. The initiative, which targeted girls and women without their consent, has left lasting physical and emotional scars and strained relations with Greenland. Speaking in Nuuk, Frederiksen stressed that confronting the darkest chapters of history is essential for building a fairer and more equal relationship, and Greenland's leadership welcomed the gesture while emphasising the work ahead to address past harm, with survivors describing the apology as an important step toward recognising their suffering and fostering mutual trust. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!