Mette Frederiksen "cannot rule out" Russian involvement in drone sightings that closed Copenhagen and Oslo airports

HQ

Last night, we got news that Copenhagen Airport was shutting down after "large drones flying in the area." Now, Denmark's Prime Minister has warned that she "cannot rule out" Russian involvement. "I cannot rule out that it is Russia. We have seen drones over Poland that should not have been there. We have seen activity in Romania. We have seen violations of Estonian airspace. We have seen hacker attacks on European airports over the weekend. Now there have been drones in Denmark, and it appears that there have been drones in Oslo and Norway as well. Therefore, I can only say that, in my view, this is a serious attack on critical Danish infrastructure." Then, in comments reported by DR, she added that the intent could have been "to disrupt and create unrest, concern; see how far you can do and test the limits." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!