Metroidvania Aeterna Lucis delays release to 2026 as Hollow Knight: Silksong date announced

We've spent a lot of time guessing how studios would react to the announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI's release date, but in the last few days it seems that a bubble effect has also been generated in the September 2025 calendar, due to the announcement of Hollow Knigth: Silksong's release date for September 4th.

Team Cherry's metroidvania has become next month's big game, and we're just over a week away from forgetting one of the longest running memes in gaming history.

But of course, announcing the launch of such a title in two weeks has upset other studios, who see that their imminent title could quickly fall into oblivion competing against Hornet. This is the case of the Spanish studio Aeternum and its title Aeterna Lucis, which was also scheduled for September, and which will now be released in 2026.

In a letter addressed to their followers on social media, the studio acknowledges that their game (another metroidvania, heavily influenced by Hollow Knight) wouldn't stand a chance against Team Cherry's sequel. But far from being genuinely hurt, the creators of Aeterna Noctis praise Team Cherry's work and the rise of the metroidvania genre. You can find the full statement below.

"Dear community,

As you know, we have been working for more than four years on Aeterna Lucis, our most ambitious project to date. A title that means a lot to us and represents the biggest effort of the whole Aeternum Game Studios team.

Our initial intention was to launch it in September this year, but after the news of Silksong's release, we are fully aware that our game would not have the visibility it deserves. Competing with a phenomenon of such magnitude would not only be unfair to our team's efforts, but also to you, the community, who expect to experience it in the best possible conditions.

In addition, we do not yet have all the necessary development kits to ensure a launch on all next generation platforms on equal terms. To be transparent, we believe it is in everyone's best interest to take a step back and offer you Aeterna Lucis in the most appropriate window.

Therefore, we have taken the difficult but necessary decision to delay the launch to 2026.

The game is already finished and we will use this additional time to continue polishing it, fine-tuning every detail and making sure it is the perfect experience our community deserves.

We know that this change disrupts many of our strategies, but we are confident that with your support we can overcome this great challenge.

We would also like to thank Team Cherry. We don't need to wish them luck, because we know that Silksong will be a success and a masterpiece. Instead of feeling rivalry, we feel gratitude: thanks to them, the metroidvania genre is more alive than ever and, in fact, they were one of the great inspirations that led us to create eternal Noctis and all the saga that is on the way.

Thank you for walking alongside us on this journey. 2026 will be a special year and we look forward to living it together with you.

With all our love,

The Aeternum Game Studios team"

Fortunately, this also means that the studio can take the opportunity to bring us an even more polished title on its release next year.

Aeterna Lucis wasn't the only one affected, either. Another indie studio, Panik Arcade, has announced in a much more relaxed tone that its slot machine roguelite Clover Pit has been delayed "Because of Silksong, of course (lmao)".

What do you think of the Hollow Knight: Silksong earthquake?