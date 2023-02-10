Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Metroid Prime Remastered

Metroid Prime Remastered compared vs the original

How does the Gamecube version measure against the remastered edition for Switch?

HQ

We assume extremely few of you expected that we would spend this weekend replaying one of the greatest action titles of all time in a remastered version that almost could be called a proper remake.

We are of course talking about Metroid Prime Remastered, which got a "shadow drop" during the Nintendo Direct that aired late Wednesday this week. So how much have this version been improved compared to the original? Well, why not let GameXplain show this to you?

They have released a comparison video in which you get to see several sequences from Metroid Prime (the Gamecube original) side by side with the same thing in Metroid Prime Remastered. Let's just say it's impressive, check it out yourself below. We have a review of the game coming shortly, where we will share our opinions on the refreshed classic.

Metroid Prime Remastered

