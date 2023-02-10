Metroid Prime Remastered compared vs the original

HQ

We assume extremely few of you expected that we would spend this weekend replaying one of the greatest action titles of all time in a remastered version that almost could be called a proper remake.

We are of course talking about Metroid Prime Remastered, which got a "shadow drop" during the Nintendo Direct that aired late Wednesday this week. So how much have this version been improved compared to the original? Well, why not let GameXplain show this to you?

They have released a comparison video in which you get to see several sequences from Metroid Prime (the Gamecube original) side by side with the same thing in Metroid Prime Remastered. Let's just say it's impressive, check it out yourself below. We have a review of the game coming shortly, where we will share our opinions on the refreshed classic.