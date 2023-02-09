Metroid Prime Remastered announced - releases today (!)

Although rumours in recent years have been rife, many of us Metroid fans had stopped hoping that we'd see a remake of the series' classic Prime debut by now. Fortunately, during the Nintendo Direct that just ended, that pessimism was shattered as Metroid Prime Remastered was announced.

Just as you would expect, it's a polished edition of the classic Gamecube masterpiece. With updated graphics, Samus Aran and Tallon VI look better than ever while seemingly retaining much of the original's feel and mystique. Then, as if this wasn't enough good news, Nintendo announced in the same breath that this new edition will launch for Nintendo Switch later today (probably overnight or early morning), thus a so-called "Shadow Drop" where they announce and launch at pretty much the same time, just as Microsoft did with Hi-Fi Rush two weeks ago.

So... cancel any plans you have tomorrow and get ready to revisit one of Nintendo's, Gamecube-era and the world's best action adventures of all time. At least that's what we're going to do.

Note that the digital version of the game releases today, but the physical edition doesn't launch until February 22. Check out the trailer below!